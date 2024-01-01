TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - The power of AI has been harnessed to soften the voices of angry customers. A technology aimed at mitigating customer harassment in call centers was announced on May 15th. Additionally, a scientifically proven method to control anger in daily life has been discovered. We spoke with a university professor from the research group for tips on this technique.

SoftBank and University of Tokyo Joint Development

Takayoshi Fujii, newscaster: "A technology to mitigate customer harassment in call centers, known as 'customer harassment' or 'kasuhara,' using AI was announced on May 15th. SoftBank, in collaboration with the University of Tokyo, developed a system that converts angry voices into softer ones."

"Let's listen to a demo of an angry male customer in his 30s: 'You people, are you neglecting the customers who have been using your services all this time? This is how you treat a customer who has been with you for five years?' This kind of harsh tone is unpleasant to hear at any time of the day."

Mild Transformation by AI: What's the Background?

"What happens when AI softens this? It suddenly sounds like an anime voice actor. The intonation of the voice is slightly subdued, giving a milder impression. Why was this function developed?"

Izumi Oguri, Chief Commentator at Nippon TV: "The background includes the high turnover rate of call center operators, such as new hires quitting quickly. They aim to put this into practical use by the next fiscal year."

Methods to Control Anger in Daily Situations?

Fujii: "This is a countermeasure for call center harassment, but there are many situations in daily life that can make us angry. It seems there is a good way to control it."

Oguri: "It is a scientifically proven method for the first time. In the experiment, it was done when feeling angry, but first, write down the anger on paper."

Rihito Itagaki, actor and 'news zero' Wednesday partner: "I start cleaning late at night."

Fujii: "I am often mistaken for a colleague of Hatori-san. People often talk to me on the street, thinking I joined Nippon TV with Hatori. While we did join at the same time, I am not Hatori's colleague."

Dividing Students into Two Groups for the Experiment

Oguri: "Not only write it on paper, but also crumple it up and throw it away. Throwing it away is crucial. Anger should be written down and discarded. This new method was discovered by Professor Nobuyuki Kawai and his research group at Nagoya University Graduate School, specializing in cognitive science."

"In the experiment, students who were actually feeling angry were divided into two groups. One group wrote it down on paper and left it, but their anger did not subside. On the other hand, the students who threw away the paper showed a reduction in anger."

Tips for Objectively Handling Anger Towards Others

Fujii: "Before throwing it away, I crumpled it up, and even at that moment, I felt surprisingly relieved. The sound effect might also play a role. It seems the way of writing also makes a difference."

Oguri: "Professor Kawai mentioned that the key to writing is to be objective rather than emotional, be specific, and detail your anger towards others."

Fujii: "Is there anything you do to keep your anger in check?"

Itagaki: "When I feel irritated, I try to distance myself from the situation. I often draw, and expressing emotions like anger and sadness through drawing fuels my creativity. I can relate to this. Although I don't throw away what I draw..."

Fujii: "Sometimes, talking to someone can help, but when that doesn't work, writing it down and letting the paper absorb the anger might be a good option."

Source: 日テレNEWS