China Set to Lift Japanese Seafood Ban

TOKYO, Sep 20 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have decided to enhance their monitoring system for the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, as efforts to resume seafood imports from Japan to China gain momentum.

Prime Minister Kishida is scheduled to hold a telephone conversation with IAEA Director General Grossi on Friday afternoon.

The plan involves expanding the existing monitoring framework, established under the IAEA to ensure the safety of treated water, with participation from Chinese officials.

This development is seen as a key step towards China resuming its import of Japanese seafood, which has been banned since August last year.

However, government officials remain cautious, noting that it may still take some time before actual imports resume.

Source: ANN