News On Japan
Politics

China Set to Lift Japanese Seafood Ban

TOKYO, Sep 20 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have decided to enhance their monitoring system for the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, as efforts to resume seafood imports from Japan to China gain momentum.

Prime Minister Kishida is scheduled to hold a telephone conversation with IAEA Director General Grossi on Friday afternoon.

The plan involves expanding the existing monitoring framework, established under the IAEA to ensure the safety of treated water, with participation from Chinese officials.

This development is seen as a key step towards China resuming its import of Japanese seafood, which has been banned since August last year.

However, government officials remain cautious, noting that it may still take some time before actual imports resume.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

China Set to Lift Japanese Seafood Ban

The Japanese government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have decided to enhance their monitoring system for the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, as efforts to resume seafood imports from Japan to China gain momentum.

Tohoku Shinkansen Unexpected Detaches at 315 km/h

The Tohoku Shinkansen came to a halt for five hours on Thursday due to an unexpected mid-journey separation of the linked Hayabusa and Komachi trains, 30 minutes after passing Furukawa Station with a total of 320 passengers on board.

Eruption Warning for Izu's Sumisu Island

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an eruption alert for Sumisu Island in the Izu Islands, following the detection of discolored water in July.

'Convenience Store of the Future' Launched with AI Cameras and Robots

Lawson and KDDI have teamed up to launch a 'convenience store of the future' that integrates the latest technology with communications, aiming to address labor shortages and enhance store operations.

Japanese boy attacked near school in China dies, consulate says

A ten-year-old boy who was attacked on his way to a Japanese school in southern China has died of his injuries. (NHK)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Japan's junior ruling coalition partner Komeito gets new leader

Japan's ruling coalition partner Komeito is getting a new leader for the first time in 15 years. (NHK)

Sources: China aircraft carrier navigates Japan's contiguous zone for 1st time

NHK has learned that a Chinese aircraft carrier briefly entered Japan's contiguous zone early on Wednesday. (NHK)

Japanese boy attacked near school in China dies, consulate says

A ten-year-old boy who was attacked on his way to a Japanese school in southern China has died of his injuries. (NHK)

Poll: Ishiba Leads as 'Next LDP Leader' with 26%, Koizumi Follows with 20%

A public opinion poll conducted by TV Tokyo and The Nikkei asked who would be most suitable to become the next leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who would effectively serve as the Prime Minister of Japan.

Japan's LDP leaders officially kick off campaign

The race to select the new leader of Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party has officially kicked off. Nine people are running, a record high under the current system. The winner is expected to become the country's next prime minister. (NHK)

Koizumi Pushes for Rapid Political Reforms

Shinjiro Koizumi has set his sights on running for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), aiming to achieve three major reforms within one year: 'political reform,' 'regulatory reform,' and 'expanding life choices.'

Separate Surnames for Married Couples: Why Japan Still Says No

The ongoing debate over the legalization of separate surnames for married couples in Japan is a topic that has polarized both politicians and the public for over three decades.

Shinjiro Koizumi Talks of Reform 56 Times, Echoes Father's Rhetoric

Shinjiro Koizumi, the former Environment Minister and son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, recently announced his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership. During the press conference, Koizumi emphasized his reform agenda, frequently using phrases like 'reforms without sanctuary' and 'trinity reforms,' reminiscent of the slogans used by his father.