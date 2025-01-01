Kura Sushi Unveils 135-Meter Conveyor Belt at Expo Venue

OSAKA, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - Kura Sushi has unveiled its longest-ever conveyor belt, measuring approximately 135 meters, at its newly opened location inside the Expo venue.

The store, which opened to the public on March 26th, features sustainable design elements in line with the Expo's focus on the SDGs. The restaurant’s exterior incorporates crushed seashells in its walls to reflect its eco-conscious concept.

The highlight of the new location is the record-breaking conveyor belt, the longest in Kura Sushi’s history. The restaurant also boasts the largest seating capacity to date, with 338 seats. In addition to the standard sushi menu, the location will offer 70 original dishes inspired by the cuisines of countries participating in the Expo.

The restaurant will operate daily throughout the Expo and can be reserved in advance via a smartphone app.

Source: KTV NEWS