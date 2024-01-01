KYOTO, May 20 (News On Japan) - The annual duck migration at Kyoto's Youhoji Temple has begun, with six ducklings making their way to the Kamogawa River this year.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, the six ducklings set off from Youhoji Temple in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto City. For the past 19 years, ducks have come to the temple’s pond to lay eggs and raise their young, moving to the nearby Kamogawa River during this season.

The ducklings, born in April, are heading to the Kamogawa River about 700 meters away without their parents, who have been absent at times this year.

With heavy traffic in the area, local residents are feeding the ducklings and sprinkling water to ensure their safe passage, carefully guiding them on their journey.

Source: YOMIURI