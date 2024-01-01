News On Japan
Travel

Tokyo Introduces Commuter Boat for 500 Yen

TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will launch a new commuting option on May 22, connecting Harumi and Hinode by boat. A trial ride event was held ahead of the official start of operations.

Harumi, which was used as the athletes' village for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, has seen significant redevelopment, leading to a growing residential population. However, access to the city center remains a challenge.

To address this, Tokyo has introduced a new commuting route by boat, linking Harumi and Hinode in just five minutes. The service will begin on May 22.

The fare for the one-way trip is 500 yen, and the service will operate only in the mornings from Tuesday to Thursday. Whether this new commuting option will become a regular choice for commuters remains to be seen.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Police Suspend Body Recovery Operation After Officers Attacked by Bear

Police have yet to evacuate a man found lying in the mountains of northern Japan after earlier attempts to retrieve his body led to a bear attack on two officers who were seriously injured.

Curtain Falls on Mount Fuji Hotspot

Many tourists have been rushing to capture photos from the 'Mount Fuji Convenience Store' before the installation of a black curtain begins Tuesday to obscure the view.

Man Arrested for Hitting Wife with Banana Peel

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a banana peel, claiming such violence is normal between couples.

Female Zookeeper Severely Injured by Malayan Tapir in Japan

A female zookeeper at Gunma Safari Park sustained severe injuries after being bitten by a Malayan tapir, resulting in a broken right arm.

Revolutionary Cancer Detection: Genius Mathematician Invents Technology to See the Unseen

Professor Kenjiro Kimura of Kobe University, who also serves as the CEO of Integral Geometry Science, has made a groundbreaking discovery in applied mathematics by solving an unsolved problem and inventing the world's first 'through-object visualization technology.'

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Okinawa and Amami Enter Rainy Season 11 Days Late

With Okinawa and Amami entering the rainy season 11 days later than usual, the question is: What does the weather forecast for Japan's summer hold?

Tokyo Introduces Commuter Boat for 500 Yen

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will launch a new commuting option on May 22, connecting Harumi and Hinode by boat. A trial ride event was held ahead of the official start of operations.

Upside-Down Gassho Reflections at Gokayama World Heritage Site

An illimination event this weekend at the Ainokura Gassho-zukuri Village in Toyama Prefecture, a World Cultural Heritage site, reflects upside down Gassho-style houses, creating a "Sakasa Gassho" effect.

Kyoto's Annual Duck Migration Begins

The annual duck migration at Kyoto's Youhoji Temple has begun, with six ducklings making their way to the Kamogawa River this year.

Sanja Festival Reaches Peak

Temperatures soared above 30C in northern Japan and northern Kyushu on Sunday, marking a true summer day, while weather conditions in western and eastern Japan worsened. In Tokyo, the early summer spectacle, the Asakusa Sanja Festival, reached its climax.

Sanja Festival Kicks Off in Asakusa

Asakusa's Sanja Festival, heralding the arrival of early summer in Tokyo, has commenced. On its first day, May 17, a grand parade took place for the first time in five years.

Taxi Tensions at Tourist Hotspot

In the vicinity of Kawaguchiko Station in Yamanashi Prefecture, taxis engaging in questionable practices such as soliciting passengers and parking illegally have become a rampant issue.

Over 3 Million Foreign Tourists Visit Japan for Second Consecutive Month: Discovering Hidden Gems

Last month, the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan exceeded 3 million for the second consecutive month. Among them, some are flocking to lesser-known spots that even many Japanese are unaware of.