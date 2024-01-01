TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will launch a new commuting option on May 22, connecting Harumi and Hinode by boat. A trial ride event was held ahead of the official start of operations.

Harumi, which was used as the athletes' village for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, has seen significant redevelopment, leading to a growing residential population. However, access to the city center remains a challenge.

To address this, Tokyo has introduced a new commuting route by boat, linking Harumi and Hinode in just five minutes. The service will begin on May 22.

The fare for the one-way trip is 500 yen, and the service will operate only in the mornings from Tuesday to Thursday. Whether this new commuting option will become a regular choice for commuters remains to be seen.

Source: ANN