TOKYO, May 22 (News On Japan) - In a bid to create a sustainable logistics network, Japan's largest parcel delivery company is launching a new initiative aimed at significantly improving load efficiency for both shippers and carriers.

Shigeyuki Takano, President of SST, stated, 'We aim to provide an infrastructure service that makes it easier for us to change commercial practices.'

Yamato Transport has established a new company that proposes a system for mixed cargo transportation, where multiple shippers use the same truck and pallets to transport goods. It also introduces a system for scheduled operations of highly loaded vehicles, such as double-trailer trucks, for long-distance transport.

This initiative aims to increase the average load efficiency from about 40% to 70%, thereby promoting efficiency and addressing chronic driver shortages.

According to Yamato, this effort will enable more than 30% automation by the end of FY2025.

Source: ANN