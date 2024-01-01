News On Japan
Passenger Jet Wings Touch at Haneda, No Injuries

TOKYO, May 23 (News On Japan) - Two Japan Airlines (JAL) planes made contact at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday morning. One of the flights had 328 passengers and crew on board, although there were no injuries reported.

According to Japan Airlines, the incident occurred at Terminal 1 on May 23, at approximately 7:30 a.m., when JAL Flight 503 to New Chitose Airport was reversing from its parking spot and its left wingtip touched the right wingtip of JAL Flight 505, which was advancing into the adjacent parking spot, also bound for New Chitose Airport.

Flight 503 had 328 passengers and crew on board. Fortunately, no one was injured, and passengers were rebooked on other flights.

Flight 505 was able to take off about two and a half hours later after a change of aircraft.

Source: ANN

