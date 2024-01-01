TOKYO, May 25 (News On Japan) - Machida City has compiled the best moments from their live 4K stream of the kingfisher, also known as the 'blue jewel' and the 'bird of clear streams.' These highlights showcase the stunning bird in its natural habitat at Yakushiike Park in Machida, Tokyo.

On November 1, 2001, the Machida City Bird and Flower Review Committee was established. A new city bird and city flower were designated.

The bird chosen as the city bird, the kingfisher, is found throughout Japan. It is a wild bird with a blue-green and orange body, a long beak, and a short tail. Known as the "jewel of the waterside," the kingfisher was selected as the city bird because of its beauty and its suitability as a symbol of Machida, a city located at the source of the Tama Hills.

Source: ANN