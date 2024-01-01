KYOTO, May 31 (News On Japan) - Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto faces an issue with disruptive behavior involving its bell ropes, leading the shrine to make a difficult decision.

In a video filmed at Yasaka Shrine in November last year, a person, believed to be a foreign tourist, is seen vigorously shaking the bell rope. The person who filmed the video explained:

'It sounded like they were treating it as an "attraction" or "play equipment". I felt they didn't understand the respect one should have for shrines and temples, so I intervened.'

The bell rope in question was attached to the main hall, a national treasure. Due to previous incidents of rough handling and bells falling, the shrine decided in May this year to take measures for safety.

Reporter: 'This bell rope, used when making offerings, can no longer be used at night.'

While Yasaka Shrine is open for worship 24 hours a day, starting May 25, the shrine has restricted the use of the bell ropes from around 5 PM to 6 AM the next day, when supervision is limited. Worshippers had mixed reactions to this unusual measure:

Worshipper: 'If leaving it as it is means it might be mishandled and broken again by foreign visitors, then I suppose it's necessary to remove it.'

Worshipper: 'It's a bit disappointing, but I think it's fine to take it down at night.'

Worshipper: 'I come here partly for the joy of ringing the bells...'

Yasaka Shrine has urged visitors to report any disruptive behavior to the shrine instead of confronting the individuals involved, to prevent further trouble.

