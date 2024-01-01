News On Japan
Society

Foreigner Ringing Kyoto Temple Bell at Night Upsets Locals

KYOTO, May 31 (News On Japan) - Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto faces an issue with disruptive behavior involving its bell ropes, leading the shrine to make a difficult decision.

In a video filmed at Yasaka Shrine in November last year, a person, believed to be a foreign tourist, is seen vigorously shaking the bell rope. The person who filmed the video explained:

'It sounded like they were treating it as an "attraction" or "play equipment". I felt they didn't understand the respect one should have for shrines and temples, so I intervened.'

The bell rope in question was attached to the main hall, a national treasure. Due to previous incidents of rough handling and bells falling, the shrine decided in May this year to take measures for safety.

Reporter: 'This bell rope, used when making offerings, can no longer be used at night.'

While Yasaka Shrine is open for worship 24 hours a day, starting May 25, the shrine has restricted the use of the bell ropes from around 5 PM to 6 AM the next day, when supervision is limited. Worshippers had mixed reactions to this unusual measure:

Worshipper: 'If leaving it as it is means it might be mishandled and broken again by foreign visitors, then I suppose it's necessary to remove it.'

Worshipper: 'It's a bit disappointing, but I think it's fine to take it down at night.'

Worshipper: 'I come here partly for the joy of ringing the bells...'

Yasaka Shrine has urged visitors to report any disruptive behavior to the shrine instead of confronting the individuals involved, to prevent further trouble.

Source: MBS

POPULAR NEWS

Foreigner Ringing Kyoto Temple Bell at Night Upsets Locals

Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto faces an issue with disruptive behavior involving its bell ropes, leading the shrine to make a difficult decision.

One in Four Hotel Guests in Japan Were Foreigners in April

According to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency, one in four guests staying at accommodations in Japan last month were foreigners. The number of foreign guests reached a record high of 13.15 million in April.

KDDI to Establish Moon-Earth Communication Network by 2028

As the space-related business sector rapidly expands, Japan's second largest telecommunications company, KDDI, has announced plans to enable mobile communication on the moon.

JSDF Soldier Dies in Grenade Training Accident

Shrapnel from a grenade struck a soldier in the neck during a grenade-throwing exercise at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's (JSDF) North Fuji Training Area in Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday morning. The soldier was transported to a hospital but was later confirmed dead.

Teachers Receive Two-Year Sentences for Student Deaths in Avalanche

In a trial where three teachers were charged with professional negligence resulting in death and injury following an avalanche that killed eight high school students in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, the Utsunomiya District Court has sentenced the three to two years in prison.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

Reality of Traffic Accidents: Parents Struggle Caring for Severely Disabled Son

Each year, 1,600 people in Japan suffer severe disabilities requiring care due to traffic accidents. One man became severely disabled at the age of seven after being hit by a car. The harsh reality that awaited him and his family was overwhelming.

Speed Limit on Narrow Roads to be Revised to 30 km/h from Current 60 km/h

In the residential area of Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto City, cars speed past pedestrians on a daily basis. Despite its importance to the local community, the road lacks speed limit signs.

Elderly Woman Dies After Car Plunges into Sea at Fishing Port

A car driven by an elderly woman plunged into the sea at a fishing port in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Imperial Family Attends Viola Concert, Aiko's First Experience

The Imperial Family attended a viola concert on Wednesday evening. Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and their daughter, Princess Aiko, arrived at a concert hall in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward at around 6:30 PM, greeted with applause from the audience as they took their seats.

Japanese Woman Escapes Death Sentence in Malaysia

A Japanese woman who was sentenced to death for smuggling methamphetamine into Malaysia has had her sentence reduced to 30 years in prison by a Malaysian court.

Escaped Viper Causes Panic in Niigata Neighborhood

In a residential area of Niigata City, police officers were seen Tuesday searching with poles, looking for something in the waterways and surrounding areas. They were on the hunt for a venomous snake, known as a mamushi, which had escaped. The mamushi is highly poisonous and a bite can be fatal.

Wild Monkeys Terrorize Fukuoka City: Three Injured Over Three Days

For three consecutive days, wild monkeys have been appearing in a residential area, causing injuries to three people, including a fourth-grade boy.

Why Japanese Homeless are Nothing like America

How are Japan's homeless different from America? We have a rare chance to follow the lives of Japan's homeless and see how they are living without money, but with plenty of dignity and respect. (Oriental Pearl)