News On Japan
Web3

AI Suitcase Unveiled to Assist Visually Impaired Travelers

TOKYO, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - Japan's Council for Science, Technology, and Innovation unveiled on Monday the 'AI Suitcase,' a suitcase-shaped robot that automatically guides visually impaired people to their destinations, replacing guide dogs and white canes.

The 'AI Suitcase' is a robot designed to guide visually impaired individuals to their destinations while avoiding people and obstacles. It is scheduled to be demonstrated both indoors and outdoors at the Osaka-Kansai Expo next year.

Users set their destinations using a smartphone equipped with a dedicated app, either by touching the screen or using voice commands. Once the handle is gripped, the guidance begins, and users can determine the direction to proceed through vibrations.

Chieko Asakawa, Director of the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, which developed the AI suitcase, stated, 'We aim to make it practical for use in airports, hospitals, and other places in the future.'

Source: 日テレNEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Toyota and Four Other Motor Companies Exposed for Fraud

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has revealed that an internal investigation prompted by a series of fraudulent vehicle certification tests by Daihatsu Motor and others has uncovered similar fraud by Toyota and four other companies.

Former Empress Tests Positive for COVID-19

Empress emerita Michiko has tested positive for COVID-19, while Emperor emeritus Akihito remains negative. It has been reported that Michiko is currently resting quietly. The 89-year-old began experiencing symptoms, including a cough, in the early hours of June 2. She underwent a PCR test on the morning of June 3, which confirmed the infection.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

Meteorological Agency Warns of Continued Seismic Activity in Ishikawa

In the wake of a magnitude 5.0+ earthquake observed in Ishikawa Prefecture early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency held an emergency press conference warning of the likelihood of future quakes similar to the magnitude 7.0 event on New Year's Day, describing it as part of ongoing seismic activity.

Alert Issued for Rising Volcanic Activity at Mount Yake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a caution regarding the increase in minor volcanic earthquakes at Mount Yake, located on the border between Nagano and Gifu Prefectures.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

AI Suitcase Unveiled to Assist Visually Impaired Travelers

Japan's Council for Science, Technology, and Innovation unveiled on Monday the 'AI Suitcase,' a suitcase-shaped robot that automatically guides visually impaired people to their destinations, replacing guide dogs and white canes.

Sharp, KDDI to turn old factory into Nvidia-powered AI data center

Japanese electronics group Sharp and telecom partner KDDI will convert a factory site in Japan into a data center for artificial intelligence powered by advanced Nvidia chips, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)

How to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio | Diversification Strategies

Are you a crypto investor and your portfolio consists of some coins? If yes, consider adding diversification to your crypto portfolio.

New 'Digital Human' Uses AI to Serve Customers in Drugstores

In retail stores like drugstores, a new "Digital Human" that uses generative AI to assist customers has made its debut.

Suspect Creates PC Virus Using Generative AI Without Specialized Background

Tokyo police have arrested Ryuuki Hayashi, an unemployed resident of Kawasaki City for allegedly misusing multiple conversational generative AIs to create a computer virus.

Sony Group Strengthens Support for Creators with AI Growth Strategy

Sony Group has announced a growth strategy that leverages AI and virtual space technology in its entertainment businesses, such as film and music, during its annual management policy briefing.

Best Investment Tips for Millennials Seeking Financial Freedom

Curious about achieving financial freedom? In a world brimming with investment possibilities, millennials are seeking more than just monetary gains.

The Market's Pulse: Feeling the Rhythm of Timing Opportunities

In the ever-shifting realm of financial markets, timing is everything. Picture yourself standing at the intersection of opportunity and risk, where every decision can lead to either prosperity or peril.