TOKYO, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - Japan's Council for Science, Technology, and Innovation unveiled on Monday the 'AI Suitcase,' a suitcase-shaped robot that automatically guides visually impaired people to their destinations, replacing guide dogs and white canes.

The 'AI Suitcase' is a robot designed to guide visually impaired individuals to their destinations while avoiding people and obstacles. It is scheduled to be demonstrated both indoors and outdoors at the Osaka-Kansai Expo next year.

Users set their destinations using a smartphone equipped with a dedicated app, either by touching the screen or using voice commands. Once the handle is gripped, the guidance begins, and users can determine the direction to proceed through vibrations.

Chieko Asakawa, Director of the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, which developed the AI suitcase, stated, 'We aim to make it practical for use in airports, hospitals, and other places in the future.'

Source: 日テレNEWS