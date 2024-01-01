Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Rina continues her activities with the band when her parents visit from the countryside. Although Rina tries to avoid them, her friends persuade her to reluctantly return home. Despite talking with her father, she still doesn't gain his understanding. The next day, Rina's father takes her to the school she used to attend.

Girls Band Cry follows the story of Rina, a young woman passionately pursuing her dreams of becoming a successful musician with her all-girl band. Despite her determination, Rina faces numerous challenges, including the disapproval of her traditional parents who visit from the countryside. The anime explores Rina's struggle to balance her ambitions with family expectations, the bond she shares with her bandmates, and the emotional and personal growth she experiences along the way. With each episode, Rina and her bandmates confront new obstacles, perform heartfelt music, and deepen their friendships, all while striving to make their mark in the competitive world of music.

Previously: TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 9 'The Missing Moon' Preview

Source: GIRLS BAND CRY Channel