TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 10 Preview

Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Rina continues her activities with the band when her parents visit from the countryside. Although Rina tries to avoid them, her friends persuade her to reluctantly return home. Despite talking with her father, she still doesn't gain his understanding. The next day, Rina's father takes her to the school she used to attend.

Girls Band Cry follows the story of Rina, a young woman passionately pursuing her dreams of becoming a successful musician with her all-girl band. Despite her determination, Rina faces numerous challenges, including the disapproval of her traditional parents who visit from the countryside. The anime explores Rina's struggle to balance her ambitions with family expectations, the bond she shares with her bandmates, and the emotional and personal growth she experiences along the way. With each episode, Rina and her bandmates confront new obstacles, perform heartfelt music, and deepen their friendships, all while striving to make their mark in the competitive world of music.

Japan's Emperor and Empress Confirmed to Visit UK

The Japanese government has confirmed that the Emperor and Empress will visit the UK as state guests from June 22 to 29. The decision was made at Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

'Engine Fire' Forces Cargo Plane to Make Emergency Landing at Narita Airport

A cargo plane departing from Narita Airport for the United States experienced a malfunction, prompting it to return and make an emergency landing at Narita Airport at 11:25 a.m. on June 4th.

Toyota and Four Other Motor Companies Exposed for Fraud

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has revealed that an internal investigation prompted by a series of fraudulent vehicle certification tests by Daihatsu Motor and others has uncovered similar fraud by Toyota and four other companies.

Former Empress Tests Positive for COVID-19

Empress emerita Michiko has tested positive for COVID-19, while Emperor emeritus Akihito remains negative. It has been reported that Michiko is currently resting quietly. The 89-year-old began experiencing symptoms, including a cough, in the early hours of June 2. She underwent a PCR test on the morning of June 3, which confirmed the infection.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

TV Anime 'Delicious in Dungeon' Preview | Episode 23

In the latest edition of 'Delicious in Dungeon,' why does Senshi live in the labyrinth and research monster cuisine? His past is revealed. Young Senshi, who was once part of a mining group, discovered a labyrinth while exploring ruins.

Seraphim Rebels: A Shocking Twist in ONE PIECE 1108

The Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey in search of the One Piece, encountering new allies and formidable foes along the way. In chapter 1108, the crew arrives at the mysterious island of Elbaf, the land of giants. Luffy, eager to explore, is immediately captivated by the island's massive flora and fauna. As the crew disembarks, they are greeted by a group of giants who recognize Usopp as the son of their legendary hero, Yasopp.

Day in the Life of a Japanese Game Center Worker

A day in the life at Japan Arcade Game Center following a Japanese Working in Tokyo. We start at their morning routine in Tokyo and follow them to their Japanese office, see their regular working hours in Japan, what they do in the course of their job to get more insight on Japanese work cultre and finally see what they do after work with their co-workers. (Paolo fromTOKYO)

The Eminence in Shadow: Teaser

The story of The Eminence in Shadow is set a thousand years ago. People from the present, heroes from the past, and powerful demons -- individuals from different times and ideologies -- encounter each other.

Jobless Reincarnation II Episode 20 'Entering the Labyrinth' Preview

'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2' continues the journey of Rudeus Greyrat, a former NEET who reincarnates into a fantasy world with the resolve to live his new life to the fullest.

'Tokyo Cowboy' Finds Himself in Montana: Trailer

The film 'Tokyo Cowboy' follows the story of a Japanese salaryman sent to Montana to revive a struggling ranch owned by his company in America. Through his interactions with the local people, he begins to re-evaluate his life.

Preview of the Film 'We're All Aliens'

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fashion and culture magazine "NYLON JAPAN," a new film titled 'We're All Aliens' has been announced. This omnibus film consists of the short film 'Moja' and six new short stories. The film features various furry creatures of different colors interacting with the characters.