Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Acclaimed worldwide, animation director Naoko Yamada presents her highly anticipated original feature film 'Kimi no Iro,' the culmination of 'Music x Youth,' heralding a new era of animated films.

What attracts me is your "color."

High school student Totsuko sees people as "colors." Happy colors, fun colors, calm colors, and her favorite color.

Totsuko forms a band with Kimi, a girl who emits a beautiful color and attends the same school, and Rui, a music-loving boy she meets at a used bookstore in the corner of town.

Kimi, who has stopped attending school, has not told her family. Rui, expected by his mother to become a doctor, secretly pursues music. Each of them, including Totsuko, carries worries they cannot share with anyone.

The band's practice place is an old church on a remote island. As the three connect through music, a sense of friendship and a faint feeling of love begin to emerge.

Whether fitting in too much, getting hurt alone, or pretending to be someone else -- the upcoming school festival and their first live performance. What "color" will the three show in front of the audience?

Fall in love in the summer of 2024.

Source: 東宝MOVIEチャンネル

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Birth Rate Hits Record Low for Eighth Consecutive Year

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that Japan's birth rate in 2023 was the lowest on record, with approximately 730,000 births. The number of marriages also fell to around 470,000, dropping below 500,000 for the first time since 1933.

Mizuhara Found Guilty in Ohtani Fraud Case

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was declared guilty on June 4 by a federal judge in California. Mizuhara (39) appeared in federal district court in California, where he entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement.

Japan's Emperor and Empress Confirm UK Visit

The Japanese government has confirmed that the Emperor and Empress will visit the UK as state guests from June 22 to 29. The decision was made at Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

'Engine Fire' Forces Cargo Plane to Make Emergency Landing at Narita Airport

A cargo plane departing from Narita Airport for the United States experienced a malfunction, prompting it to return and make an emergency landing at Narita Airport at 11:25 a.m. on June 4th.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

MORE Entertainment NEWS

TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 10 Preview

Rina continues her activities with the band when her parents visit from the countryside. Although Rina tries to avoid them, her friends persuade her to reluctantly return home. Despite talking with her father, she still doesn't gain his understanding. The next day, Rina's father takes her to the school she used to attend.

The Making of Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf: TAKERU and KOKI

Director Atsushi Ikariya and martial artists TAKERU and KOKI take us behind the scenes of the realistic combat sequences in Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf. (Netflix Anime)

HeartCatch Pretty Cure!

A new desert envoy appears and Tsubomi feels less capable compared to Erika, who seems to be a much more skilled Pretty Cure. (Pretty Trad)

リアリティシリーズ「ボーイフレンド」ティーザー予告編

「その夏、僕は彼に恋をしたー」 海の近くのビーチハウスで、9人の Boysが共同生活。 恋と友情に全振りする特別な時間。 生涯忘れられない夏がいま、幕を開ける——。 (Netflix Anime)

TV Anime 'Delicious in Dungeon' Preview | Episode 23

In the latest edition of 'Delicious in Dungeon,' why does Senshi live in the labyrinth and research monster cuisine? His past is revealed. Young Senshi, who was once part of a mining group, discovered a labyrinth while exploring ruins.

Seraphim Rebels: A Shocking Twist in ONE PIECE 1108

The Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey in search of the One Piece, encountering new allies and formidable foes along the way. In chapter 1108, the crew arrives at the mysterious island of Elbaf, the land of giants. Luffy, eager to explore, is immediately captivated by the island's massive flora and fauna. As the crew disembarks, they are greeted by a group of giants who recognize Usopp as the son of their legendary hero, Yasopp.

Day in the Life of a Japanese Game Center Worker

A day in the life at Japan Arcade Game Center following a Japanese Working in Tokyo. We start at their morning routine in Tokyo and follow them to their Japanese office, see their regular working hours in Japan, what they do in the course of their job to get more insight on Japanese work cultre and finally see what they do after work with their co-workers. (Paolo fromTOKYO)