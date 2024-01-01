Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Acclaimed worldwide, animation director Naoko Yamada presents her highly anticipated original feature film 'Kimi no Iro,' the culmination of 'Music x Youth,' heralding a new era of animated films.

What attracts me is your "color."

High school student Totsuko sees people as "colors." Happy colors, fun colors, calm colors, and her favorite color.

Totsuko forms a band with Kimi, a girl who emits a beautiful color and attends the same school, and Rui, a music-loving boy she meets at a used bookstore in the corner of town.

Kimi, who has stopped attending school, has not told her family. Rui, expected by his mother to become a doctor, secretly pursues music. Each of them, including Totsuko, carries worries they cannot share with anyone.

The band's practice place is an old church on a remote island. As the three connect through music, a sense of friendship and a faint feeling of love begin to emerge.

Whether fitting in too much, getting hurt alone, or pretending to be someone else -- the upcoming school festival and their first live performance. What "color" will the three show in front of the audience?

Fall in love in the summer of 2024.

Source: 東宝MOVIEチャンネル