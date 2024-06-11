AICHI, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - A public-private-academic collaborative organization, the Aichi Sports Innovation Consortium (AiSIA), was established on June 11, 2024, to revitalize the region through sports using digital technology.

Governor Omura of Aichi Prefecture, wearing goggles, kicked his foot, and the ball displayed on the monitor went straight into the goal.

Governor Omura: 'It's quite realistic. Three out of six shots went in.'

This initiative aims to utilize digital technology, such as virtual reality, in the field of sports, starting in Aichi.

The AiSIA is a collaborative effort between Aichi Prefecture, Chukyo University, Nagoya Grampus, and other industry, academia, and government entities to revitalize the region through sports.

In the 2024 fiscal year, they will conduct demonstration experiments using digital technology, aiming to encourage even those without a habit of playing sports to participate.

By measuring five events, including side steps and standing long jumps, while watching a screen, AI will suggest suitable sports from over 70 options. In just five minutes, you might discover your unexpected aptitude.

Additionally, a training tool using motion capture will assist in improving skills by comparing your golf swing with a model example.

Governor Omura: 'As a person who loves sports, I would like to actively support this initiative.'

This demonstration experiment, where people can easily enjoy sports, is scheduled to be held for the first time in July at Aeon Mall Nagoya Dome-mae in Higashi Ward, Nagoya.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE