VANCOUVER, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - Canadian police have arrested a 32-year-old man for the fatal stabbing of Japanese chef Wataru Kakiuchi in Vancouver's Chinatown last week.

Timothy Isborne has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to the police, there was no prior acquaintance between the two individuals.

The 32-year-old chef was stabbed in the street on June 5 after seeing a friend off just before 3:30 a.m. and died before reaching hospital.

Source: ANN