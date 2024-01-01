TOKYO, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - The Shinkansen inspection train known as 'Doctor Yellow' will end its service in January next year due to aging.

Doctor Yellow, affectionately known as the "Shinkansen Doctor," is a special inspection train that supports the high-speed operation of the Shinkansen by examining various facilities and track conditions.

JR Central has announced that Doctor Yellow will cease operations in January next year.

The reason for the retirement is due to aging, and after its retirement, the inspections will be carried out using existing Shinkansen trains equipped with special devices.

Meanwhile, the Doctor Yellow owned by JR West will continue to operate for the time being.

Source: ANN