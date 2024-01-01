Shiga, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - Mount Hōrai (elevation 1174m), located in the central part of the Hira Mountains in Ōtsu City, Shiga Prefecture, was once a training ground for Shugendō practitioners. It is named "Hōrai," meaning "the mountain where immortals live," according to Chinese legend.

In winter, it is bustling with many skiers as the Biwako Valley Ski Resort. However, its charm is not limited to winter. From late April to early May, around 300,000 daffodil flowers bloom on the slopes near the summit.

Source: YOMIURI