Daffodils in Full Bloom at Mt. Hōrai: 300,000 Blossoms at the Summit

Shiga, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - Mount Hōrai (elevation 1174m), located in the central part of the Hira Mountains in Ōtsu City, Shiga Prefecture, was once a training ground for Shugendō practitioners. It is named "Hōrai," meaning "the mountain where immortals live," according to Chinese legend.

In winter, it is bustling with many skiers as the Biwako Valley Ski Resort. However, its charm is not limited to winter. From late April to early May, around 300,000 daffodil flowers bloom on the slopes near the summit.

Shinkansen Doctor Train to Retire in January

The Shinkansen inspection train known as 'Doctor Yellow' will end its service in January next year due to aging.

Tokyo Haneda Airport Ultimate Guide for First-time Travelers to Japan!

Tokyo Haneda Airport Ultimate Guide - Restaurants, souvenir shops, and recommended spots at Haneda Airport. Also, we'll explain how to get from Haneda Airport to main areas of Tokyo like Shibuya and Shinjuku. (SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel)

Foreign Tourists Flock to Japan's Three Hidden Regions: A Day in Iya

Despite being over two hours away from Tokushima Airport, Iya, located in Miyoshi City, Tokushima Prefecture, has seen a significant influx of foreign tourists. This increase is part of a broader trend of international visitors seeking out Japan's most remote and scenic areas.

YOSAKOI Festival Closes in Sapporo with 25,000 Performers

The YOSAKOI Soran Festival, held over five days in early summer in Sapporo, concluded on Sunday. Approximately 25,000 performers from 255 teams, both domestic and international, showcased their dynamic dances at 15 venues, including Odori Park.

Fireflies Illuminate Tokyo Nights at Hotel Chinzanso

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its "Evening of Fireflies" event, where visitors can enjoy viewing fireflies in the historic garden.

'Cha-Yamachi Oshi Festival' Brings Anime Fans Together in Osaka

Anime enthusiasts converged on Chayamachi in Osaka for the 'Cha-Yamachi Oshi Festival,' a celebration centered around fans' favorite characters and creators. The festival, now in its second year, saw various booths from anime productions and companies, and even cosplayers dressed in their favorite character outfits.

Tsushima Shrine in Nagasaki Bars Korean Tourists

A shrine in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, with over a thousand years of history, has controversially banned Korean tourists. This decision has sparked widespread discussion.