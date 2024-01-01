Jun 17 (News On Japan) - Previously unpublished photos believed to show Koshien Stadium (located in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture) under the occupation of the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Allied Forces after World War II have been found.

On June 16th, it was revealed that nine photos, thought to have been taken by American soldiers, were discovered. The photos feature the iconic ivy-covered exterior walls and a sign reading 'KOSHIEN'. These photos were donated by an American photographer to the Kobe City Archives in April. Koshien Stadium will celebrate its 100th anniversary this August.

Source: Kyodo