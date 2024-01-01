TOKYO, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - Automaker Honda has launched a domestic travel service using its small business jet, the HondaJet.

Honda has partnered with travel-related companies, setting the fee at a rate per 300 kilometers.

Foreign tourists and general domestic travelers can also use this service if they participate in tours organized by the travel companies covered by the service.

From 2022 to 2023, Honda conducted demonstration experiments to improve regional travel efficiency and facilitate doctors' visits to regions. The company is now considering expanding the service to individuals.

