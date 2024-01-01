TOKYO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - Discover the hidden gems of Japan through exclusive behind-the-scenes tours that offer unprecedented access to popular attractions. From exploring the backstage of aquariums to delving into the depths of giant underground temples, these tours provide a unique perspective on some of Japan's most fascinating sites.

One of the highlights is the behind-the-scenes tour of the Shinagawa Aquarium in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward. Visitors are treated to an up-close look at the operations behind the scenes, including the preparation of food for the animals and the intricate maintenance of the aquarium's extensive water systems.

Participants of this tour get to experience the icy world of the -25 degree Celsius freezer where food for the marine life is stored. They also gain a unique view of the tunnel tank, one of the longest in Japan, from above, providing a perspective not available to regular visitors.

Another tour takes adventurers to Gunma Prefectural Akagi Park, where they explore areas usually off-limits to the public. This park, known for its lush natural beauty, offers breathtaking views that can only be seen on this special tour. Participants can enjoy the vibrant red flowers that blanket the mountain slopes, creating a scene of unparalleled beauty.

The most thrilling of these tours is perhaps the exploration of a massive underground temple in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture. Known as the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, this facility is designed to prevent flooding by diverting excess rainwater from rivers into an underground reservoir. The tour includes a walk through the vast underground caverns supported by towering concrete pillars, reminiscent of an ancient temple.

These tours, offering rare glimpses into hidden worlds, have become incredibly popular, drawing both locals and tourists alike. Whether it's the behind-the-scenes workings of an aquarium or the awe-inspiring scale of an underground temple, these tours provide unforgettable experiences that showcase the unseen side of Japan.

Source: FNN