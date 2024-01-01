News On Japan
Travel

Grand Temple Revealed: Inside Popular Behind-the-Scenes Tours

TOKYO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - Discover the hidden gems of Japan through exclusive behind-the-scenes tours that offer unprecedented access to popular attractions. From exploring the backstage of aquariums to delving into the depths of giant underground temples, these tours provide a unique perspective on some of Japan's most fascinating sites.

One of the highlights is the behind-the-scenes tour of the Shinagawa Aquarium in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward. Visitors are treated to an up-close look at the operations behind the scenes, including the preparation of food for the animals and the intricate maintenance of the aquarium's extensive water systems.

Participants of this tour get to experience the icy world of the -25 degree Celsius freezer where food for the marine life is stored. They also gain a unique view of the tunnel tank, one of the longest in Japan, from above, providing a perspective not available to regular visitors.

Another tour takes adventurers to Gunma Prefectural Akagi Park, where they explore areas usually off-limits to the public. This park, known for its lush natural beauty, offers breathtaking views that can only be seen on this special tour. Participants can enjoy the vibrant red flowers that blanket the mountain slopes, creating a scene of unparalleled beauty.

The most thrilling of these tours is perhaps the exploration of a massive underground temple in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture. Known as the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, this facility is designed to prevent flooding by diverting excess rainwater from rivers into an underground reservoir. The tour includes a walk through the vast underground caverns supported by towering concrete pillars, reminiscent of an ancient temple.

These tours, offering rare glimpses into hidden worlds, have become incredibly popular, drawing both locals and tourists alike. Whether it's the behind-the-scenes workings of an aquarium or the awe-inspiring scale of an underground temple, these tours provide unforgettable experiences that showcase the unseen side of Japan.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Wedding Gift Worries as New Currency Release Approaches

With the new currency release drawing near, unexpected issues are emerging. This month, known as the season of June brides, sees many weddings, but there are growing concerns over the difficulty in obtaining crisp banknotes for wedding gifts.

'Danger Alert' to Be Introduced? Major Overhaul of Japan's Disaster Weather Information Planned

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is set to undergo a significant overhaul of its disaster weather information, with experts proposing the introduction of a new 'Danger Alert' between the existing 'Special Warning' and 'Warning' categories. The final report on this review was compiled on Tuesday.

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

SoftBank to Offer Latest AI Search Tool Free to Mobile Users

In a move to make generative AI more accessible, major mobile carrier SoftBank has announced the free provision of its latest AI-powered search tool to mobile users.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Grand Temple Revealed: Inside Popular Behind-the-Scenes Tours

Discover the hidden gems of Japan through exclusive behind-the-scenes tours that offer unprecedented access to popular attractions. From exploring the backstage of aquariums to delving into the depths of giant underground temples, these tours provide a unique perspective on some of Japan's most fascinating sites.

Dangerous Photography by Foreign Tourists

The “Yume no Ohashi” bridge in Fuji City, a scenic spot famed for its breathtaking views of Mount Fuji, has recently become a hotspot for foreign tourists. However, the surge in visitors has led to various issues, prompting local authorities to take action.

HondaJet Launches Corporate Jet Service

Automaker Honda has launched a domestic travel service using its small business jet, the HondaJet.

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

Discover Cool and Scenic Spots During Kyoto's Heatwave

Kyoto experienced another sweltering day on Monday, marking a full week of temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. In the midst of this relentless heat, we sought out some cooler locations, and what we found were breathtaking views.

Historic Yakumo Express Makes Its Last Scheduled Run

The iconic 381 Series Yakumo express train, introduced during the Japan National Railways (JNR) era, made its final scheduled run on June 15, with a special event in Izumo City to commemorate the train's retirement.

Rainy Season Begins in Northern Kyushu

People in western Japan are bracing for heavy rain. The rainy season has started in northern Kyushu, and other parts of the country are facing heavy precipitation that is raising the risk of disaster. (NHK)

Ameyoko Restaurants Run by Foreigners, Mainly Chinese

Tokyo's downtown market district, Ameyoko, which attracts hundreds of thousands of shoppers, especially around New Year, is undergoing a major transformation. Traditional fresh fish stores have dwindled, while multinational restaurants have surged. What is happening?