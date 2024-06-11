TOKYO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - At the SoftBank Group's annual general meeting on June 21, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son stated that artificial intelligence (AI) would surpass human intelligence by 10,000 times within the next decade, reaffirming his commitment to expanding investments in this field.

Son said, 'The intellectual level of ASI (Artificial Superintelligence) will be about 10,000 times smarter than any genius. By achieving ASI, I want to contribute to the overwhelming evolution of humanity's future.'

Son emphasized his intention to invest in sectors such as semiconductors, data centers, and robotics to realize ASI. He also mentioned that once ASI is achieved, robots would be able to automate various tasks such as cleaning, laundry, and construction.

Source: テレ東BIZ