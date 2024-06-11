News On Japan
SoftBank's Son Predicts AI to Surpass Human Intelligence by 10,000 Times in a Decade

TOKYO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - At the SoftBank Group's annual general meeting on June 21, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son stated that artificial intelligence (AI) would surpass human intelligence by 10,000 times within the next decade, reaffirming his commitment to expanding investments in this field.

Son said, 'The intellectual level of ASI (Artificial Superintelligence) will be about 10,000 times smarter than any genius. By achieving ASI, I want to contribute to the overwhelming evolution of humanity's future.'

Son emphasized his intention to invest in sectors such as semiconductors, data centers, and robotics to realize ASI. He also mentioned that once ASI is achieved, robots would be able to automate various tasks such as cleaning, laundry, and construction.

Source: テレ東BIZ

POPULAR NEWS

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Yoko Takahashi Drops Out of Concert Due to AI Poster Issue

Popular anime singer Yoko Takahashi, known for her hit song 'A Cruel Angel's Thesis' from the anime 'Neon Genesis Evangelion,' has abruptly withdrawn from a concert. The reason behind this decision was an AI-generated poster.

JDB Gaming Provider Overview

JDB (Just Do the Best) is a leading online gaming provider that primarily targets the Asian market. Founded in 2010, the company has quickly gained popularity for its high-quality, visually stunning games with unique features and mechanics.

Google and Tokyo University to Tackle Regional Issues with AI

Google has announced a new initiative to address the challenges faced by all 47 prefectures in Japan through artificial intelligence, in collaboration with the University of Tokyo.

AI's Dark Side: Exploring Fake Video Creation

The intense competition in generative AI technology raises concerns over misuse, such as the creation of fake videos. We explored this issue through AI video creation.

SoftBank to Offer Latest AI Search Tool Free to Mobile Users

In a move to make generative AI more accessible, major mobile carrier SoftBank has announced the free provision of its latest AI-powered search tool to mobile users.

The worldwide impact of online casino

Over history, the casino industry has been through an interesting journey and has appeared in many different guises.

AI Proposes Suitable Sports Events for Aichi Prefecture

A public-private-academic collaborative organization, the Aichi Sports Innovation Consortium (AiSIA), was established on June 11, 2024, to revitalize the region through sports using digital technology.