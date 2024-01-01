News On Japan
Society

Japanese Imperial Arrive in the UK

LONDON, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress of Japan have arrived in the UK for an official visit aimed at strengthening friendly relations. This marks the Emperor's first state visit to the UK in 26 years since 1998.

Their Majesties Arrive in the UK

Amid the attention of over 100 people lining the streets, the Emperor and Empress arrived at a central London hotel on the 22nd, chauffeured in a luxury Bentley sent by King Charles of the UK. This visit, aimed at promoting international goodwill, is the Emperor's first to the UK in 23 years.

A Swiss tourist commented, ‘It’s very interesting to see the Japanese Royal Family.’

Following a roughly 14-and-a-half-hour flight from Japan, Their Majesties arrived at an airport near London. The Emperor wore a light blue tie, while the Empress was dressed entirely in light blue, creating a coordinated look.

Official Friendship Visit to "Memorable Place"

For Their Majesties, the UK holds special memories from their youth. This visit carries particular significance for each of them.

The Emperor stated, ‘The UK is a place of memories from our respective student days, and we are looking forward to this visit.’

After graduating from Gakushuin University, the Emperor studied at the University of Oxford. Although at different times, the Empress also studied at Oxford during her time at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Empress later married the Emperor. During the Emperor's visit to the UK 23 years ago, she was unable to accompany him due to pregnancy. At that time, the Emperor, as Crown Prince, was invited by Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth remarked, ‘This is very precious,’ as she viewed ivory fans gifted by Japanese royalty.

To strengthen bilateral relations, the Emperor participated in the traditional Japanese dance "Awa Odori" with King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales.

The Emperor said in 2001, ‘I am coming alone this time, but I hope we can come together next time.’

While raising Princess Aiko, the Empress joined the Emperor on official trips to Oceania the following year, expressing her joy in visiting foreign countries.

The Empress said in December 2002, ‘I am truly grateful to be able to visit New Zealand and Australia.’

The Emperor added, ‘I hope that we can make more frequent joint visits abroad in the future.’

Now, as state guests, Their Majesties have arrived in the UK, a place full of memories. They will attend various official events, including a welcome ceremony and a banquet at Buckingham Palace, from the 25th to the 27th.

During their 6-night, 8-day stay, they are scheduled to visit the University of Oxford and stroll around the city on their final day, the 28th.

The Emperor reflected, ‘Masako is also grateful for the invitation from the UK. She looks forward to this visit, recalling her two years at the University of Oxford, and hopes that the long-standing friendship between Japan and the UK will continue to deepen.’

Related: Emperor and Empress Revisit Oxford: A Journey Back to Their Academic Roots

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Imperial Arrive in the UK

The Emperor and Empress of Japan have arrived in the UK for an official visit aimed at strengthening friendly relations. This marks the Emperor's first state visit to the UK in 26 years since 1998.

Japan Has Highest Rate of Childless Women Among OECD

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 28.3% of women born in 1975 in Japan are childless, the highest rate among member countries.

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Suspect Speaks on Aftermath of Abe's Assassination

In July two years ago, former Prime Minister Abe was shot and killed. It has been revealed that the man accused in the incident said he 'did not expect the situation to become what it is now.'

Japan's Imperial Couple to Depart for Britain

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are embarking on an eight-day trip to Britain as state guests. They were officially invited by King Charles. (NHK)

Man Found Dead with Claw Marks on Face and Back

Police in central Japan are investigating the possibility of a bear attack following the grim discovery of a man in his 50s found dead in a forest with claw marks on his face and back.

Revelations from a High-Earning Woman in Papa Katsu

A high-profile papa katsu woman who earns 5 million yen a month has shared her insights following the resignation of former MP Miyazawa over a papa katsu scandal. In a candid interview, the woman, identified as Rika, 25, shed light on her two-year experience in the world of compensated dating, commonly referred to as papa katsu.

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

Kyoto Hotel Refuses Israeli Guest, Citing Military Connection

A hotel in Kyoto refused to accommodate an Israeli man, unilaterally identifying him as a member of the military. The city issued administrative guidance to the hotel on June 20, citing potential violations of the Hotel Business Law.

Stream Train Driver Blows Over Alcohol Limit, Twice

A steam locomotive (SL) driver at Mooka Railway was found to have exceeded the alcohol limit twice during pre-operation checks but continued to operate the train. The incident came to light following an internal whistleblower's report.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.