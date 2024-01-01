News On Japan
Young Wrestlers Battle for National Sumo Tournament

HYOGO, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - In Hyogo Prefecture's Shinonsen Town, known for its strong sumo tradition, the "Wanpaku Sumo Hyogo Block Tournament" was held Sunday, with 36 boys and girls from the 4th to 6th grades fiercely competing for a chance to advance to the national tournament.

A fourth-grade participant shared, "I can win more. (Q: How can you win?) By practicing." A sixth-grader added, "(Q: Was your opponent strong?) Yes. I want to perfect my throwing techniques."

A total of 24 students advanced, with the boys' national tournament set for August at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo and the girls' national tournament scheduled for September in Ehime Prefecture.

Source: MBS

