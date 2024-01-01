Osaka Expo Garden to Receive National Monument Status

OSAKA, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - A Japanese garden located in Expo Memorial Park is set to be registered as a national monument. Characterized by its "strolling garden" design with a large pond where Nishikigoi carp swim gracefully under the dappled sunlight filtering through the fresh green leaves of maple trees, the garden was created for the 1970 Osaka Expo.

Situated in Suita City, Osaka Prefecture, the garden incorporates landscaping techniques from four historical periods—Heian, Edo, and others—linked by flowing water to embody the Expo's theme of "Progress and Harmony for Mankind."

On June 24, the Cultural Affairs Council recommended to the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology that this garden be registered as a national monument. The council praised it as a "significant example contributing to the development of garden culture."

Source: MBS