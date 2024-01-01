News On Japan
Airline Promotes Local Delicacies with Peach Giveaway

Wakayama, Jun 28 (News On Japan) - Peach Aviation has found a sweet way to promote Wakayama's famous peaches. Passengers aboard Peach Aviation flights are being handed large, succulent peaches.

These peaches, a specialty of Wakayama Prefecture, are part of an event that the airline has been hosting with Kinokawa City for the past 12 years. The initiative aims to boost the airline's brand recognition while also showcasing the appeal of local products.

Known for their melt-in-your-mouth texture and sweetness, about 650 of these peaches were distributed to passengers traveling from countries such as South Korea, China, and Bangkok.

"I'm so happy! I'm glad I flew with Peach," one passenger remarked. Another traveler from Australia added, "Big surprise. Very cute."

The surprise gift of a perfectly ripe peach brought smiles to the faces of many passengers.

Source: MBS

