SoftBank Group Launches New Healthcare Venture with AI

TOKYO, Jun 28 (News On Japan) - SoftBank Group has unveiled a new initiative aimed at advancing healthcare through artificial intelligence. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son announced the launch of a genetic analysis service utilizing AI.

This venture will be established in partnership with a U.S.-based company operating in the same field. The joint venture aims to start offering services in Japan as early as this year.

The service will analyze genetic data and electronic medical records to provide optimal treatment options. Son emphasized that this innovative approach, which has already made significant strides in the U.S., aims to reduce the suffering caused by illnesses.

Source: テレ東BIZ

