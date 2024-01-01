News On Japan
Sports

Pro Wrestling Held on Tokyo Tram

TOKYO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Arakawa Line, a unique pro wrestling match was held in the confined space of the tram.

The wrestling event was organized by the pro wrestling group DDT, taking place inside a moving Arakawa Line tram.

Sixteen spectators, selected by lottery from a pool of 400 applicants, enjoyed the rare experience of watching an intense wrestling match up close inside the tram.

This was the first time pro wrestling has been held on the Arakawa Line, which will mark its 50th anniversary this October. The small, single-car tram became filled with excitement as wrestlers entered the ring from stops along the route.

Tokyo's transportation bureau also plans to host a quiz rally and other events to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

Source: ANN

