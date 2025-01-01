News On Japan
Japanese Emergency Team Begins Work in Quake-Hit Mandalay

Apr 04 (News On Japan) - A Japanese emergency relief team dispatched by the government has begun operations in Mandalay, a region heavily affected by the recent earthquake in central Myanmar that has claimed more than 3,000 lives.

The 32-member Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) team, made up of doctors and nurses, arrived in Mandalay on April 3rd. The team will operate a temporary clinic out of a city hall parking lot for two weeks, with plans to treat around 100 patients per day.

Hospitals damaged by the March 28th earthquake are overflowing with injured people, and medical resources remain stretched. Many residents continue to live outdoors under harsh heat conditions, raising concerns about the potential spread of infectious diseases.

Source: TBS

Atami’s New Lodging Tax Aimed at Foreign Visitors Draws Criticism from Japanese

As Japan enjoys the economic boost from a surge in foreign tourists, the hot spring town of Atami has introduced a lodging tax in April to tackle overtourism—prompting backlash from Japanese travelers who question why they, too, must pay a fee meant for inbound tourism.

Exploring the Mystery of Okinawa's Royal Tomb

Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa's Ryukyu heritage, suffered extensive damage in a devastating fire in October 2019 that destroyed the main hall and many other structures. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Lack of Carpenters Causing Construction Delays

A deepening labor shortage in Japan’s construction industry is beginning to impact homebuyers, with some experiencing delays of more than six months before construction can even begin due to a lack of available carpenters.

Japan's Imperial Household Launches YouTube Channel

The Imperial Household Agency launched an official YouTube channel on April 1st to introduce the activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Japan's Elite Ranger Training Suspended Nationwide

The Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) has suspended the training of new Ranger personnel across most units for the remainder of the current fiscal year, JNN has learned. This is the first long-term nationwide suspension of such training since the program began, marking an unprecedented development.

Japan PM Ishiba says US tariffs 'extremely regrettable'

The freshly announced US tariffs are likely to be a political blow to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who has expressed extreme regret and disappointment. (CNA)

Ruling Party Resists Donation Ban as Budget Clears Final Hurdle

Japan's national budget for the new fiscal year is now set to pass within the current fiscal term, following an unusual set of deliberations in the Diet on March 28th.

Japan repositions its diplomacy towards China

Japan is busily laying the groundwork for a state visit by Xi Jinping, in what has now become a roughly once-in-a-decade occurrence. The last visit was derailed by COVID-19. (East Asia Forum)

Pension Levels Expected to Decline by 20 Percent in 30 Years

Japan is facing a pivotal moment in pension reform as the government prepares to revise its system for the first time in five years. With a shrinking workforce and an aging population, the pension system is under pressure, prompting new proposals that could impact millions.

Japan, China, South Korea FMs agree on future-oriented cooperation

The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea have agreed to promote future-oriented cooperation in tackling common issues, and accelerate arrangements to hold a trilateral summit in Japan as early as possible. (NHK)

Third-Party Panel Releases Damning Report on Hyogo Governor Power Harassment

A third-party panel investigating allegations of power harassment against Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito submitted its findings to the prefectural government on March 19th, concluding that ten instances of his conduct constituted workplace harassment.

Mystery Surrounds Suspect in Tachibana Assault

A recent incident involving the attack on Takashi Tachibana has raised concerns over the lack of available information about the suspect, Miyanishi. Despite the rapid flow of information in the digital age, very little has surfaced regarding his background beyond his residence and employment status.