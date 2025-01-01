Japanese Emergency Team Begins Work in Quake-Hit Mandalay

Apr 04 (News On Japan) - A Japanese emergency relief team dispatched by the government has begun operations in Mandalay, a region heavily affected by the recent earthquake in central Myanmar that has claimed more than 3,000 lives.

The 32-member Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) team, made up of doctors and nurses, arrived in Mandalay on April 3rd. The team will operate a temporary clinic out of a city hall parking lot for two weeks, with plans to treat around 100 patients per day.

Hospitals damaged by the March 28th earthquake are overflowing with injured people, and medical resources remain stretched. Many residents continue to live outdoors under harsh heat conditions, raising concerns about the potential spread of infectious diseases.

Source: TBS