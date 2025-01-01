NHK Party Leader Sent to Prosecutors over Defamation

HYOGO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Tachibana, head of the NHK Party, has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of defaming a Hyogo prefectural assembly member during last year’s gubernatorial election campaign, according to investigative sources.

The 57-year-old party leader, Takashi Tachibana, was referred to prosecutors on charges including defamation, obstruction of business through intimidation, and threats.

Investigators say that around late October last year, while running in the Hyogo governor’s race, Tachibana posted multiple comments on social media targeting Kenichi Okuya, a prefectural assembly member who chaired a special investigative committee looking into allegations surrounding Governor Motohiko Saito. Tachibana is accused of writing statements such as that Okuya "covered up the cause of death of a deceased prefectural official."

In addition, in November, he allegedly stood in front of Okuya’s home and office, shouting remarks such as "Come out, Okuya" and "I wouldn’t be troubled even if you kill yourself under pressure." Okuya subsequently filed a police complaint.

In response, Tachibana told Yomiuri TV that he denies all the allegations and commented, "Referral to prosecutors was expected. I will await the prosecution's decision calmly."

Okuya said, "The police responded sincerely. I hope the prosecution will make a fair judgment."

Meanwhile, Governor Saito, in a regular press conference earlier today, said he was "not aware of the situation and cannot comment."

Source: YOMIURI