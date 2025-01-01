News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

TOKYO, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

The Tokyo-based company, which developed the lander, said contact was lost in the final phase of its Mission 2 operation and the landing could not be confirmed.

Ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada stated: "Recovery of communications is unlikely, and completing the Mission 2 milestone ‘Success 9’—confirmation of lunar landing—is difficult. It would be reasonable to conclude that the landing has failed."

While the exact cause remains under investigation, Hakamada suggested that the lander may have made a hard landing due to insufficient deceleration.

The Resilience lander was launched from Earth in January 2025 and entered the final descent phase shortly after 3 a.m. on June 6th. However, contact was lost, and no confirmation of landing was obtained even after the scheduled time.

This was ispace’s second attempt to land on the moon, following its first in 2023. In both cases, the goal of achieving Japan’s first private lunar landing was not realized.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

Nara Deer Facing Food Crisis

Nara Park, a world-famous site where wild deer freely roam among tourists, is facing growing concern over the animals’ survival as local authorities continue cutting down acorn-bearing trees. Researchers warn the move could seriously affect the deer's ability to endure the harsh winter months.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Japan Post to Lose Freight Permit

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has notified Japan Post of its intention to revoke the company’s license for freight transportation, following the discovery of improper safety checks at postal branches across the country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Pioneering Technology That Expands Human Potential

Masahiko Inami, professor and deputy director at the University of Tokyo’s Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, is leading groundbreaking research into human augmentation—technology that expands human capabilities beyond natural limitations. Inspired by science fiction and driven by a vision of a more inclusive and creative future, Inami’s work aims not only to assist those with physical challenges but to elevate all individuals through the integration of new skills and sensory functions.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Kyoto Researchers Launch Final Trial for Alzheimer’s Drug

Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) and pharmaceutical company Towa announced they began the final phase of clinical trials in May, aiming to treat Alzheimer’s disease using an existing medication.

Shizuoka Clears Final Water Hurdle for Linear Project as Implementation Phase Begins

A Shizuoka Prefecture expert panel overseeing environmental issues linked to the Linear Chuo Shinkansen project met on June 2nd and concluded all discussions related to water resources, ending over a decade of debate. Deputy Governor Hiraki described the outcome as "a major step forward."

JAXA Prepares New Unmanned Supply Craft for ISS Delivery

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on June 2nd unveiled its new unmanned cargo spacecraft, the HTV-X, at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. Designed to transport supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), the HTV-X is undergoing final preparations for launch within fiscal 2025.

Japan’s Healthcare in Crisis, Doctors Overworked as Research Time Dwindles

Amid mounting financial strain and work reform policies, Japan’s university hospitals are struggling to maintain the quality of their medical research, threatening the future of healthcare in the country. A recent survey of approximately 3,000 physicians working in university hospitals revealed that 60% spend less than five hours a week on research, with 22% reporting zero research time. The main reason: they are simply too busy with clinical duties to conduct research.

次世代クラウド保護 ― 「あると便利」から「不可欠」へ

2025年には、クラウドに対する侵害のうち60％以上が設定ミスに起因していました。企業がスケーラビリティやコスト削減のためにクラウドを活用すればするほど、それに伴って新たなセキュリティリスクにさらされる可能性も高まります。

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Discovered in Japan

A butterfly fossil discovered 37 years ago in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, and kept in a local museum has been identified as a new species and the largest butterfly fossil ever found globally.