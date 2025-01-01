Japan's Welfare Applications Rise for Fifth Consecutive Year

TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - The number of applications for public assistance in fiscal 2024 rose 3.2% from the previous year to 259,353, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. This marks the fifth consecutive year of increase.

The rise is believed to be driven by the continued strain of high living costs and the growing number of single-person households, particularly among the elderly.

The ministry stated it will "continue to closely monitor trends and work to ensure prompt assistance for those in need."

Source: テレ東BIZ