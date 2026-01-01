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Japan Moves to Strengthen Defenses Against AI-Driven Cyber Threats

TOKYO, May 18 (News On Japan) - The government will hold a cross-ministerial meeting on May 18th to discuss measures to address risks associated with high-performance artificial intelligence (AI).

The meeting, led by Digital Minister Masaaki Taira, will examine cybersecurity measures related to advanced AI technologies.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Financial Services Agency, the Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism are also expected to attend.

Concerns have been raised over the potential misuse of the high-performance AI model "Claude Mythos," released in April by U.S.-based AI company Anthropic, particularly in relation to cyberattacks.

In response, the government plans to work with the AI Safety Institute (AISI), an organization responsible for evaluating AI safety, to formulate guidelines for cyber defense measures.

Source: FNN

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