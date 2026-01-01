Knife-Wielding Man Injures Two Japanese at Shanghai Restaurant

SHANGHAI, May 19 (News On Japan) - A man carrying a knife forced his way into a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai, China, on May 19th, injuring three people including two Japanese nationals, according to local authorities.

"Someone has been stabbed."

Video filmed at the scene showed panicked customers shouting as chaos unfolded inside the restaurant. One man could be seen clutching his abdomen, with blood visible on his white shirt.

"The Japanese restaurant where the incident occurred remains under police presence," a reporter at the scene said.

According to Shanghai police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Japan time on May 19th at a Japanese restaurant located inside a commercial building in the city. A man armed with a fruit knife entered the restaurant, injuring three people who were later taken to hospital.

The Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai said two of the injured were Japanese nationals. Their exact conditions have not been disclosed, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police detained a 59-year-old man at the scene. Authorities said the suspect appeared mentally disoriented and had a history of treatment for mental illness.

The attack took place inside one of Shanghai’s landmark skyscrapers developed by Japan’s Mori Building, which houses numerous Japanese companies and businesses.

Source: TBS