Anthropic Executives Visit LDP Headquarters for Talks on AI Security Cooperation

TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - Executives from U.S.-based AI company Anthropic, which developed the artificial intelligence system "Claude Mythos" that has raised concerns over potential misuse in cyberattacks, visited the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on May 16th for discussions on possible cooperation.

Mythos is said to possess highly advanced capabilities for identifying weaknesses in system security, prompting warnings that misuse by malicious actors could lead to serious cybersecurity incidents.

Michael Cerit, who oversees Anthropic's international division, met with former Digital Minister Masaaki Taira at LDP headquarters.

Taira later said, "Anthropic regards Japan as one of the countries it considers important."

Asked whether Japanese companies would be granted access to the technology for defensive purposes against cyberattacks, Taira said, "I cannot comment on matters that have not yet been decided."

At the same time, he revealed that Anthropic had expressed a willingness to cooperate fully, saying, "There was a statement from Anthropic that the company would like to provide full cooperation wherever possible."

Source: FNN