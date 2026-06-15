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Takaichi Arrives in Italy After UK Talks

Jun 15, 2026 | News On Japan

ROME - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Italy early on June 15 Japan time, beginning the second leg of her European tour after concluding diplomatic meetings in the United Kingdom, where she reached agreements with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on strengthening cooperation in economic security, energy, advanced technologies and defense.

Takaichi met Starmer in London on the evening of June 14 Japan time. The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in economic security fields, including energy, as well as advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, and announced the outcomes through a joint declaration and related statements.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to coordinate positions ahead of the Group of Seven summit opening in France on June 15.

Takaichi plans to present what she calls the "three principles of energy security" at the summit, seeking to place energy resilience and supply chain security high on the G7 agenda.

"We will lead G7 discussions in areas such as energy security and strengthening supply chains for critical minerals," Takaichi said. "I will lead those efforts together with Keir."

The Japanese and British leaders also agreed to accelerate development of their jointly planned next-generation fighter aircraft, a project being pursued by Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The fighter program is expected to feature prominently in Takaichi's upcoming talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, where the two leaders are expected to reaffirm trilateral cooperation among the three countries.

Takaichi arrived in Italy shortly before 3 a.m. Japan time.

During her meeting with Meloni, the leaders are expected to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East and discuss priorities for the upcoming G7 summit. They are also expected to finalize a comprehensive joint statement on cooperation in space-related fields.

Source: FNN

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