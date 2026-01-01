University of Tokyo Festival Resumes After Bomb Threat

TOKYO, May 18 (News On Japan) - The University of Tokyo's annual campus festival, known as the May Festival, resumed suspended events on May 17th after disruptions caused by a bomb threat the previous day, with long lines forming outside the main gate as visitors underwent newly introduced baggage inspections.

The May Festival, which began on May 16th at the university's Hongo and Yayoi campuses, was partially affected after organizers of a lecture by Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya received a bomb threat. In response, the festival's executive committee decided to cancel the event, leading to broader disruptions across other festival activities.

To strengthen security on May 17th, organizers introduced baggage inspections for visitors entering the venue. Large crowds gathered in front of the university's main gate as attendees waited to pass through security checks.

This year's May Festival was held over May 16th and 17th. Kamiya's lecture had been scheduled for noon on May 16th in Classroom 25 of the Faculty of Law and Letters Building No. 1 at the Hongo campus. The event was organized by the conservative student group Ugo no Shu and was set to feature Kamiya alongside Sanseito Upper House member Sayaka Shioiri and the group's representative Yasushi Yamada.

Source: 産経ニュース