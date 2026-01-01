News On Japan
Politics

Japan Weighs Tighter Rules on Heated Tobacco

TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has released an assessment of passive exposure to heated tobacco products, saying that while harmful substances in the air increase when such products are used indoors, the link with cancer risk cannot be determined at this stage.

Conventional cigarettes are, in principle, banned indoors at restaurants and other establishments, with smoking allowed only in designated smoking rooms. Heated tobacco products, however, may be used in smoking rooms where eating and drinking are permitted, as the effects of secondhand exposure have not been fully understood.

The ministry presented its assessment on May 21st after analyzing academic papers and other studies on passive exposure to heated tobacco products. According to the findings, using heated tobacco indoors increases harmful substances in the air, and some carcinogenic substances were also detected. However, the ministry said there are currently no papers establishing a link with cancer risk, making it impossible to reach a judgment.

The assessment also noted that some reports suggest a possible link with asthma and other conditions, but the number of studies remains limited, leading the ministry to describe the evidence connecting heated tobacco exposure with respiratory symptoms as "somewhat weak."

A ministry expert committee plans to compile its conclusions based on the findings as it considers whether regulations on heated tobacco products should be tightened.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Copper Thieves Target Japanese Shrines

Copper roofing panels were stolen from several shrines in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, including a city-designated cultural property, in the latest case amid a nationwide surge in copper thefts targeting shrines and temples across Japan, where soaring metal prices have fueled crimes that leave historic religious buildings damaged, exposed to the elements, and facing repair costs of millions of yen.

Japan Weighs Tighter Rules on Heated Tobacco

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has released an assessment of passive exposure to heated tobacco products, saying that while harmful substances in the air increase when such products are used indoors, the link with cancer risk cannot be determined at this stage.

1200-Year-Old Temple on Miyajima Reduced to Ashes

Flames broke out on the morning of May 20th on Miyajima Island in Hiroshima Prefecture, home to one of Japan's World Heritage sites, destroying Reikado Hall near the summit of Mount Misen.

From Bento Boxes to Garbage Bags, Rising Costs Hitting Daily Life Across Japan

Uncertainty surrounding the situation in the Middle East is beginning to affect daily life in Japan, as concerns over crude oil supplies spread to restaurants, cleaning services and even household garbage disposal systems across the Kansai region.

Tochigi Robbery-Murder Suspect’s Wife Posted Dance Videos on Social Media

A 25-year-old woman arrested as a suspected ringleader in a robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture once posted cheerful dance videos on social media and was remembered by those who knew her as an energetic and outgoing young woman.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

What Prompted Japan and South Korea Leaders to Deepen Cooperation?

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met on May 19th and agreed to strengthen cooperation in both economic and security fields, highlighting growing alignment between the two countries as instability spreads across the Middle East and uncertainty deepens over the future direction of U.S.-China relations.

Japan and South Korea Split on Energy Conservation

As the prolonged disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues to strain global energy markets, differences are emerging between how Japan and South Korea are responding to the growing risk of fuel shortages and rising prices.

Knife-Wielding Man Injures Two Japanese at Shanghai Restaurant

Three people, including two Japanese nationals, were injured after a man carrying a knife forced his way into a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai, China, on May 19th, according to local authorities.

Japan Moves to Strengthen Defenses Against AI-Driven Cyber Threats

The government will hold a cross-ministerial meeting on May 18th to discuss measures to address risks associated with high-performance artificial intelligence (AI).

University of Tokyo Festival Resumes After Bomb Threat

The University of Tokyo's annual campus festival, known as the May Festival, resumed suspended events on May 17th after disruptions caused by a bomb threat the previous day, with long lines forming outside the main gate as visitors underwent newly introduced baggage inspections.

South Korea to Roll Out Red Carpet for Takaichi

South Korea’s presidential office announced on May 17th that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be welcomed with treatment “equivalent to that of a state guest” during her visit to South Korea beginning May 19th.

Anthropic Executives Visit LDP Headquarters for Talks on AI Security Cooperation

Executives from U.S.-based AI company Anthropic, which developed the artificial intelligence system "Claude Mythos" that has raised concerns over potential misuse in cyberattacks, visited the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on May 16th for discussions on possible cooperation.

Tokyo Faces Delays in Painless Childbirth Subsidy Payments

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s subsidy program for “painless childbirth” has received far more applications than expected within its first six months, leading to significant delays in payments, it was revealed on May 14th.