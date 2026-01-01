Japan Weighs Tighter Rules on Heated Tobacco

TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has released an assessment of passive exposure to heated tobacco products, saying that while harmful substances in the air increase when such products are used indoors, the link with cancer risk cannot be determined at this stage.

Conventional cigarettes are, in principle, banned indoors at restaurants and other establishments, with smoking allowed only in designated smoking rooms. Heated tobacco products, however, may be used in smoking rooms where eating and drinking are permitted, as the effects of secondhand exposure have not been fully understood.

The ministry presented its assessment on May 21st after analyzing academic papers and other studies on passive exposure to heated tobacco products. According to the findings, using heated tobacco indoors increases harmful substances in the air, and some carcinogenic substances were also detected. However, the ministry said there are currently no papers establishing a link with cancer risk, making it impossible to reach a judgment.

The assessment also noted that some reports suggest a possible link with asthma and other conditions, but the number of studies remains limited, leading the ministry to describe the evidence connecting heated tobacco exposure with respiratory symptoms as "somewhat weak."

A ministry expert committee plans to compile its conclusions based on the findings as it considers whether regulations on heated tobacco products should be tightened.