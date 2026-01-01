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South Korea to Roll Out Red Carpet for Takaichi

SEOUL, May 17 (News On Japan) - South Korea’s presidential office announced on May 17th that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be welcomed with treatment “equivalent to that of a state guest” during her visit to South Korea beginning May 19th.

Takaichi is scheduled to stay for one night and two days, during which she will hold summit talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as part of the two countries’ ongoing shuttle diplomacy framework.

According to the South Korean presidential office, an honor guard and military band will greet Takaichi upon arrival, while Lee himself is expected to welcome the Japanese prime minister at the entrance of the hotel where the talks will take place.

A state banquet is also planned, featuring local specialties including chicken dishes and soju. Following the dinner, the two leaders are scheduled to travel to Hahoe Village, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its preserved traditional Korean houses, where they will watch traditional fireworks and musical performances.

The previous summit between the two leaders, held in January, took place in Takaichi’s home prefecture of Nara. This time, the meeting will be held in Andong, the hometown of Lee.

Source: TBS

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