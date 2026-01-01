What Prompted Japan and South Korea Leaders to Deepen Cooperation?

TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met on May 19th and agreed to strengthen cooperation in both economic and security fields, highlighting growing alignment between the two countries as instability spreads across the Middle East and uncertainty deepens over the future direction of U.S.-China relations.

The summit reflected an increasingly friendly atmosphere between Tokyo and Seoul, despite long-standing historical disputes that continue to linger beneath the surface. Both governments appear eager to maintain stable ties as they confront mounting geopolitical and energy-related risks.

The meeting was held in Andong, President Lee’s hometown, where Takaichi received a state-level welcome as part of ongoing “shuttle diplomacy” between the two leaders. The two sides reaffirmed the importance of strategic coordination, including trilateral security cooperation involving the United States, and agreed to continue diplomatic exchanges while strengthening cooperation in economic security and supply chain stability.

A symbolic photo from the summit drew attention in Japan and South Korea, showing Takaichi wearing glasses reportedly favored by Lee, reflecting the warmer tone that has emerged between the two leaders over recent months.

The summit followed earlier meetings in Nara in January, where the two leaders staged a drum session together to emphasize their rapport. Since then, Takaichi has also avoided actions that could inflame historical tensions, including refraining from visiting Yasukuni Shrine during the spring festival period.

Energy security emerged as one of the central themes of the talks following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating Middle East tensions. Japan and South Korea agreed to cooperate on mutual support involving crude oil and petroleum products as concerns grow over supply disruptions.

South Korea reportedly holds petroleum reserves equivalent to around 200 days of supply, although some analysts estimate the country’s effective reserves may be closer to 70 days once export commitments are considered. Seoul has already launched public campaigns encouraging citizens to reduce fuel consumption by using public transportation and shortening shower times.

Japan, while holding somewhat larger reserves, is also facing pressure over energy stability. Officials in Tokyo have increasingly emphasized that oil security is an issue requiring close Japan-South Korea cooperation.

The two countries also discussed expanding coordination under Japan’s “Power Asia” initiative, a financial support framework worth approximately $10 billion, or about 1.6 trillion yen, aimed at stabilizing supply chains and securing strategic resources across the Indo-Pacific region.

The framework is intended to support stable trade flows for critical goods produced throughout Asia, including medical gloves and medical equipment, while strengthening regional economic resilience.

Analysts say the warming ties between Tokyo and Seoul are being driven not only by energy concerns but also by anxiety over broader shifts in the global balance of power.

The renewed instability in the Middle East following attacks involving Iran, the United States, and Israel has increased uncertainty over energy procurement while drawing greater American military focus away from East Asia. Concerns have also grown in Japan and South Korea over the possibility that Washington could prioritize relations with Beijing ahead of its traditional Asian allies.

Recent U.S.-China summit talks, which reportedly focused on stabilizing bilateral relations and expanding economic cooperation, heightened those concerns further. With U.S. midterm elections approaching in November, officials in Tokyo are watching closely for signs that Washington could tilt toward Beijing in pursuit of strategic or economic gains.

Despite the improved atmosphere, significant differences remain between Japan and South Korea over regional strategy, particularly regarding China and North Korea.

Lee has promoted what he calls a “pragmatic diplomacy” approach focused on maintaining stable relations with China while pursuing regional cooperation involving Japan, China, and South Korea. Takaichi, meanwhile, continues to emphasize the importance of the Japan-U.S.-South Korea security framework centered around Washington.

Differences also persist over North Korea policy. Japan continues to prioritize pressure over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, while Lee has signaled greater openness toward dialogue and engagement with North Korea.

Historical issues also remain a potential source of friction. Although Lee currently maintains approval ratings near 60%, analysts note that South Korean public opinion could shift quickly if disputes related to wartime history or territorial issues re-emerge.

Lee’s support base has been built largely among moderate voters seeking practical diplomacy and regional stability, but observers warn that changing public sentiment could still influence Seoul’s future stance toward Japan.

The two leaders are expected to continue regular summit diplomacy, with Takaichi expressing interest in holding future talks at Japanese hot spring resorts. Analysts say the challenge now will be turning the improved personal relationship into concrete long-term policy coordination rather than allowing the meetings to remain symbolic events.

Source: Kyodo