Over Half of Female Local Lawmakers Report Harassment

TOKYO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - More than half of female local assembly members in Japan have experienced harassment, according to a Cabinet Office survey released on June 6th.

The survey, which focused on women’s participation in politics, found that 53.8% of female local legislators said they or their families had been subjected to harassment. In contrast, the proportion among male legislators was significantly lower at 23.6%.

The gap was also evident in responses to whether lawmakers had ever witnessed or heard of harassment. Among female respondents, only 19.5% said they had never encountered such behavior, while the figure for male legislators was nearly double at 41%.

Source: TBS