Atami’s New Lodging Tax Aimed at Foreign Visitors Draws Criticism from Japanese

SHIZUOKA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - As Japan enjoys the economic boost from a surge in foreign tourists, the hot spring town of Atami has introduced a lodging tax in April to tackle overtourism—prompting backlash from Japanese travelers who question why they, too, must pay a fee meant for inbound tourism.

During spring break, the city's shopping streets were crowded with tourists, including a growing number of foreigners among the three million annual visitors.

Visitors offered mixed reactions. A tourist from Chicago praised Atami’s relaxing hot springs, while a traveler from Aichi remarked on how few Japanese people were present at the baths. Since April 1st, Atami has been charging a lodging tax of 200 yen per night for anyone of junior high school age or older, excluding elementary school students and school trips. Hotels have already begun informing guests, with staff explaining the new charges upon check-in.

The lodging tax is a non-statutory local tax that municipalities can implement at their discretion, already in use in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. It is designed to improve tourism services and strengthen inbound tourism efforts. Atami’s tourism chief, Shuji Tatsumi, said the city needs to reallocate more budget to welfare and education due to Japan’s aging population and declining birthrate, making tourism funding increasingly difficult.

While some travelers accepted the fee as minimal or reasonable, others voiced frustration. Critics argued the tax should apply only to foreign tourists, especially given the weak yen and the fact that domestic travel should be encouraged. Commentator Hideo Yanagisawa said the policy could feel unfair to Japanese people, and host Minoru Aoi noted the inconsistency of lodging tax rates nationwide, pointing out that Kyoto recently approved raising its maximum tax to 10,000 yen.

Online, social media users echoed these frustrations, asking why more tax is needed and suggesting foreign tourists be the focus. However, foreign visitors interviewed in Atami were largely indifferent, with some saying the cost felt low compared to prices back home and that the tax was justified by the volume of tourism.

Travel analyst Kotaro Toriumi explained that lodging taxes are generally imposed regardless of nationality. Although it’s technically possible to charge only foreigners, doing so would require guests to present proof of residency, burdening accommodation staff and raising concerns about discrimination. For this reason, differentiating by nationality is difficult for local governments.

Atami is a coastal city located in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, about 100 kilometers southwest of Tokyo. It sits along the eastern coastline of the Izu Peninsula, facing Sagami Bay. Known for its hot springs (onsen), scenic ocean views, and historical significance as a resort town, Atami has been a popular getaway spot for both domestic and international travelers for decades.

It's easily accessible from Tokyo by Shinkansen (bullet train)—a trip that takes about 40 to 50 minutes, making it a convenient destination for day trips or weekend escapes.

Source: FNN