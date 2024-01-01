News On Japan
Spotlighting Differences Across Districts: Maiko Perform Rehearsals for Kyoto's Gion Festival

KYOTO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - A final rehearsal known as "Souzarae" was held to check the performance quality of geisha and maiko ahead of a special event by Kyoto's five geisha districts.

The joint performance by Kyoto's five hanamachi, titled "Miyako no Nigiwai," began as a commemoration of the 1200th anniversary of the Heian capital relocation. About 70 geiko and maiko gather to present performances unique to each hanamachi.

The "Souzarae" rehearsal is for the performances scheduled from June 29. The highlight, "Maiko no Nigiwai," featured 20 maiko in vibrant kimonos, each showcasing dances from their respective schools.

Maiko Makisako of Gion Kobu commented, "Each of the five hanamachi has different schools and even slight variations in Kyoto kouta, so I hope you will pay attention to these differences."

"Miyako no Nigiwai" will be held on June 29 and 30 at Minami-za Theatre in Kyoto.

