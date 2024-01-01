News On Japan
Business

Japan's Collectors Fight for Rare 'AA' Banknotes

TOKYO, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - Japan's new banknotes, which began widespread circulation on July 4th, have sparked a frenzy among collectors and the general public alike. At the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's main branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, many people lined up to exchange their old bills for the new ones on the second day of issuance.

Sponsored Links

One man, who had traveled an hour from neighboring Chiba Prefecture, expressed his excitement: 'I wanted to show off to my friends. In a few years, these will become ordinary, but for now, I just want to brag about having them.'

Another customer showed off his new banknotes, pointing out that the serial numbers started with 'AA'. This indicates they are from the first production lot, making them especially desirable among collectors. Many have taken to social media to share their joy at obtaining these rare notes.

One collector mentioned, 'I collect various commemorative coins and notes for my children's future. I hope to present them with these rare items when they grow up.'

But what value do these serial numbers hold? At a coin shop, we asked about the worth of old bills. The shop owner, Minoru Terada of Shimbashi Stamp Trading Co., showed us a 1000 yen bill with the serial number 'XC77777C', explaining that its value was 28 times the face value, priced at 28,000 yen.

Terada then revealed their most prized note: 'ZZ555555Z', valued at an astounding 500,000 yen.

While the 'AA' serial numbers on new banknotes are not expected to fetch such high premiums, they have already appeared on auction sites. One site listed a 5000 yen note with an 'AA' serial number for 5900 yen, a 900 yen increase over its face value. Even notes with 'AC' serial numbers were being sold for significant markups.

However, LINE Yahoo, which operates Yahoo! Auctions, commented, 'In principle, cash is prohibited from being listed unless it is recognized as having collectible or rare value. We will delete such listings in accordance with our guidelines.'

There have also been reports of scams related to the new banknotes. In June, a woman in her 70s in Chiba Prefecture was deceived by a man claiming to be a postal worker. He told her, 'Keeping old banknotes could lead to crime. We will exchange them for new ones.' She ended up losing about 2 million yen in cash.

Police are urging caution, warning of the potential spread of 'old banknote exchange scams.'

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Collectors Fight for Rare 'AA' Banknotes

Japan's new banknotes, which began widespread circulation on July 4th, have sparked a frenzy among collectors and the general public alike. At the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's main branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, many people lined up to exchange their old bills for the new ones on the second day of issuance.

Is Japan's Tap Water Safe? The Unavoidable Challenges of PFAS

The Japanese government has requested all water utility companies to report the results of water quality tests by the end of September regarding the organic fluorine compound "PFAS." But what exactly is PFAS, and is Japan's tap water safe? Based on interviews with Koji Harada, an associate professor at Kyoto University, we delve into the topic.

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Three Baby Corpses Discovered in Apartment, Deceased Wife Suspected

Three infant bodies were found in a man's apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, after he called the police stating, "I have something to talk about."

Explosion Site at Expo Opened to Media

The site of the methane gas explosion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue was opened to the media on Tuesday, revealing the area where the explosion occurred during restroom construction in March this year, when a spark from welding ignited flammable gas. It was found that methane gas had accumulated underground.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Seven-Eleven Joins Pizza Delivery Service

Seven-Eleven, a major convenience store chain, has entered the pizza delivery market with a focus on delivering freshly baked pizzas. Delivery staff from Seven-Eleven, carrying large backpacks, are now delivering piping hot pizzas.

Unexpected Market Trends in the First Half of the Year

In the first half of this year, the market experienced significant fluctuations, marking a historic turning point for the Japanese market. The Nikkei Stock Average surpassed 40,000 yen for the first time in March. Meanwhile, despite the high-interest-rate environment in the United States, the economy remained robust, and stock prices continued to hit record highs.

Rakuten Opposes New Hometown Tax Rules

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced a new rule last week regarding the hometown tax donation system. Starting next October, it will ban the solicitation of donations through websites that offer points.

Tokyo Chamber Launches Unique Merchandise for New Currency

With the issuance of the new banknotes set for the 3rd, the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), where Eiichi Shibusawa served as the first chairman and will be the face of the new 10,000 yen bill, is rolling out original products to build excitement.

LINE Yahoo Faces Challenges in Changing Capital Ties with NAVER Over Data Leak

In response to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ demand to reassess its capital relationship with South Korean companies due to the recent data leak issue, LINE Yahoo expressed on the 1st of July that "short-term capital movement is difficult."

Shibuya's Land Prices Surge to Second Place Nationally

Land prices, a benchmark for property valuation used in inheritance tax declarations, have seen significant changes this year. Shibuya, currently undergoing extensive redevelopment, has ranked second nationally for the first time.

Is 260,000 Yen Too Expensive? Outsiders Create Luxury Sake Market

In the world of Japanese sake, luxury brands with prices ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of yen are gaining prominence. The driving force behind this trend is startups led by individuals with experience in IT. These outsiders are challenging the high-end sake market using a fabless manufacturing approach, where they don't own the production facilities.

Conflict Over Maid Duties Leads to Unpaid Wages Dispute

A dispute has arisen between a maid cafe and a curry shop in Akihabara, Tokyo, a globally recognized hub of subculture.