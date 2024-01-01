USJ's Popular Summer Water Parade Makes a Comeback

OSAKA, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - Universal Studios Japan (USJ) unveiled its summer water event on July 2, giving visitors a sneak preview.

USJ's annual summer event, titled 'NO LIMIT! Summer 2024,' kicks off on July 3. This year marks the return of the popular 'Soaking Wet Parade' featuring familiar characters like Mario and Luigi, making a comeback after four years. Visitors armed with water guns enthusiastically sprayed large amounts of water during the event.

One group of four female visitors expressed their enjoyment, saying, 'It was incredibly fun' and 'We got more soaked than expected.'

To combat the summer heat, USJ has also introduced a new 'Mega Cool Zone,' where guests can enjoy mist and cool breezes. USJ aims to provide a day of fun regardless of the hot weather.

Source: YOMIURI