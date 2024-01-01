Introducing Japan's First 'Michelin for Hotels'

TOKYO, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - Michelin, renowned for its restaurant guide, has unveiled its first-ever hotel rating system in Japan. The top honor, the '3 Michelin Keys', equivalent to three stars in the restaurant guide, was awarded to six accommodation facilities.

Michelin's new rating system evaluates hotels and ryokans across Japan. The much-anticipated '3 Michelin Keys', representing the highest level of excellence, were awarded to six establishments this year.

One of the hotels honored with the '3 Michelin Keys' is the Palace Hotel Tokyo. We had the opportunity to visit and explore its luxurious Palace Suite. The suite offers an unparalleled view of the Imperial Palace and features a spacious bedroom, a dressing room, and world-class amenities. The suite is often chosen by international dignitaries.

The cost of staying in this lavish suite varies but generally ranges from 2 million to 3 million yen per night, making it an exclusive experience for many.

Michelin's introduction of the '3 Michelin Keys' aims to recognize and celebrate the exceptional services and experiences provided by Japan's finest accommodations.

Source: TBS