Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival Begins with Shohei Ohtani Decoration

KANAGAWA, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - The 'Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival,' known as one of Japan's premier Tanabata festivals, began on July 5 in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The streets of the shopping district in front of JR Hiratsuka Station are adorned with colorful Tanabata decorations, adding vibrant hues to the Shonan summer.

A hallmark of the 'Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival' is its inclusion of large decorations over 10 meters tall and representations of popular sports figures. This year features a decoration of Shohei Ohtani.

On the first day, a parade led by the 'Weaving Princess' drew large crowds, including families and tourists, creating a bustling atmosphere.

A festival-goer commented, 'This is my first time seeing the Thousand-Person Dance this year, and I felt an incredible energy.'

The 'Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival' was initiated by local business associations and other groups to aid regional recovery after the war.

Celebrating its 72nd iteration this year, the festival showcases over 100 Tanabata decorations created by companies and various organizations.

The festival will run until July 7, Tanabata Day, and is expected to attract nearly one million visitors during its duration.

Source: ANN

