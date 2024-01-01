The Hidden History Behind Japan’s First Olympic Marathon Gold: A Glimpse from the Film 'Boston 1947'

TOKYO, Aug 29 (News On Japan) - In 1936, during the Berlin Olympics, Japan set a new world record in the marathon, securing both a gold and a bronze medal, igniting national euphoria. However, these two medals carried a hidden story.

The Japanese representatives, Sohn Kee-chung and Nam Sung-yong, stood on the podium under the names Son Kitei and Nan Shoryu, respectively. Despite the end of World War II and their homeland's liberation from Japan, the official records still list these medals under Japan's name. In 1947, at the Boston Marathon, the two athletes teamed up to guide a talented young marathoner into the prestigious race, aiming to reclaim their country's rightful place in history.

Source: シネマトゥデイ