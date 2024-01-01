Online Registration of Births Now Available in Japan

TOKYO, Aug 31 (News On Japan) - Parents in Japan can now submit birth registrations and related documents online from August 30, a move aimed at reducing the burden of visiting local government offices.

Taro Kono, the Digital Minister, announced, "By adding new features to the My Number Portal, online submission of birth registrations is now possible from today."

The newly implemented service allows for the online submission of both birth registrations and birth certificates, which previously had to be submitted in person at a local government office within 14 days of the child's birth. Utilizing the My Number Portal now eliminates the need for such visits.

This service can be swiftly utilized by municipalities through the adoption of a standardized format linked with the My Number Portal.

In a survey conducted by the Children and Families Agency in 2023, many parents expressed concerns that the 14-day deadline for birth registration was too short and requested the option to submit these documents online.

The government plans to further streamline the process by 2026, allowing birth certificates to be sent directly as electronic data from medical institutions to municipalities.

Source: TBS