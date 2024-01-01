Breaking Barriers: The Journey of One of Only Six Male Flight Attendants at J-Air

News On Japan
OSAKA, Aug 31 (News On Japan) - “If my younger self knew, he’d be absolutely astonished,” says Yuki Tanaka (30), one of only six male flight attendants at J-Air, the only airline based at Itami Airport. Tanaka, who was captivated by airplanes from a young age, now soars the skies, a career shift from his initial ground staff position. But why did Tanaka choose to become a flight attendant? We followed Tanaka through his daily efforts to bridge the gap between sky and ground.

Tanaka, who joined the company as ground staff, had his first flight as a cabin attendant only a year and a half ago. Despite the limited presence of men in the field, Tanaka is thriving in his dual roles both in the sky and on the ground. “It’s a completely different view from up here,” Tanaka reflects on his journey.

J-Air, part of the Japan Airlines Group, operates 42 domestic routes, with approximately 380 flight attendants on staff. Tanaka’s days are filled with flights, sometimes handling up to four in a single day. He’s known for his bright demeanor, which passengers find welcoming and refreshing. “It’s rare to see a male flight attendant, but he was very pleasant and easy to talk to,” one passenger remarked.

In addition to his work as a flight attendant, Tanaka also plays a critical role in safety. When something concerning arises during a flight, Tanaka’s experience is invaluable in assessing and reporting the situation to the relevant departments. His dual experiences in the sky and on the ground enhance his ability to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers.

Raised in Osaka, Tanaka’s father once worked as ground staff at Itami Airport, making Tanaka’s journey into aviation all the more poignant. “I never imagined he’d become a flight attendant,” his father commented, reflecting on how his son’s childhood curiosity has blossomed into a career.

The transition from ground staff to flight attendant was not without challenges. It was Tanaka’s former supervisor who encouraged him to take on this new role, believing that his dedication and understanding would make him an asset in the sky. “I want to be a bridge between ground and flight crew,” Tanaka says, a goal he continues to pursue daily.

After overcoming three months of rigorous training and countless flights, Tanaka’s contributions have made a noticeable impact. His suggestions on how to better assist passengers with mobility issues have been implemented throughout the company, further solidifying his role as a crucial link between sky and ground.

Tanaka is committed to continuing his work, driven by his passion for aviation and his desire to keep breaking new ground. “I hope to keep carving out new paths in this job I love,” he says.

Source: YOMIURI

