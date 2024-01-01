Nagoya Science Museum Explores AI-Driven Exhibitions

NAGOYA, Sep 07 (News On Japan) - The Nagoya City Science Museum in Naka Ward, Nagoya, is aiming to 'multilingualize' its exhibits. Currently, around 10% of the museum's 1.3 million annual visitors are foreigners, but there have been no explanations provided in foreign languages for the experimental shows or exhibit guides.

Tokyo-based company ALGOMATIC, which specializes in AI that supports up to 130 languages, visited the museum on Friday to inspect the exhibits as part of efforts to introduce automatic translation and voice dubbing technologies.

The museum's multilingualization efforts are part of a city-led project to promote advanced technology research and development. The goal is to have these systems in place by 2026, when Aichi will host the Asian Games.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE