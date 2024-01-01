News On Japan
Driverless Shinkansen to Begin by Mid-2030s

TOKYO, Sep 11 (News On Japan) - JR East has announced plans to introduce driverless operations on the Joetsu Shinkansen by the mid-2030s. Since 2021, JR East has been conducting trials aimed at realizing "driverless operations" where the train operates without a driver onboard.

JR East has revealed that driverless train tests will begin in fiscal 2029 between Niigata Station and the Niigata Shinkansen Rolling Stock Center. By the mid-2030s, automated operations with a driver onboard are planned between Tokyo and Nagaoka Stations. The company then aims to fully implement driverless operations on trains between Tokyo and Niigata Stations.

Yoichi Kise, President of JR East, stated: "We will introduce the world's first driverless operation on the Joetsu Shinkansen and gradually expand this to the Hokuriku Shinkansen, followed by the Tohoku Shinkansen."

JR East aims to improve operational efficiency while enhancing the stability and safety of train services.

Source: TBS

Driverless Shinkansen to Begin by Mid-2030s

